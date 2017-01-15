Johnny Rocket Launch Pad, episode 113

Source: Johnny Rocket Launch Pad

"This week we are honored to have director, filmmaker, and producer Michael Matheson Miller. Michael is responsible for the award winning documentary, Poverty, Inc. The Launch Pad Crew discusses his movie, his philosophies, and how being charitable, can sometimes make things worse. Poverty, Inc. can be watched on Netflix and Amazon." [various formats] (01/14/17)

