CO: Coffman sneaks away from constituents demanding health care answers

Source: Think Progress

"Congressman Mike Coffman (R-CO) tweeted Friday that he was excited to return home to Colorado this weekend, but things didn’t go very well when he got there. On Saturday, his open meeting to chat with constituents at the Aurora Central Library was overwhelmed by voters particularly concerned about the fate of their health care if the Affordable Care Act (ACA, also known as Obamacare) is repealed — a plan Coffman supports — without a replacement put in place. Rather than meet with most of them or even address them, he left the event via a back door and escaped in a waiting vehicle." (01/15/17)

https://thinkprogress.org/republican-congressman-sneaks-away-from-constituents-demanding-health-care-answers-e55e0593244e#.e1psi2ss0