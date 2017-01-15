How the economy affects major asset classes

Source: National Center for Policy Analysis

by David Ranson

"Asset performance patterns are not always easy to explain, even over longer time frames. For instance, stock and bond prices are positively correlated, but they are also negatively correlated at various times. Asset prices also move differently in periods of uncertainty than in quieter times. The importance of the economy's influence on asset prices is universally recognized, yet forecasts of asset returns from economic data are not reliable, largely because market prices can change much more quickly than economic statistics. Still, economic shifts are highly relevant in explaining, if not predicting, asset-price movements." [summary — full paper available as PDF download] (01/13/17)

