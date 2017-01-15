Italy needs a dose of Bugatti capitalism

Source: Cobden Centre

by Marcia Christoff-Kurapovna

"There is a peculiar intellectual and emotional revulsion that comes with reading about Italy's endless cycle of economic and political woes — whether having to do with the near-collapse of the world's oldest bank or the effective nation-wide paralysis of Italian industry. Despite this near-permanent state of affairs, the country's overwhelming cultural legacy still evokes such awe that a metaphysical idea of Italia persists completely distinct from the ground reality of Rome's circus maximus of daily self-abasement. If there is, however, an historic standard by which contemporary Italy could revive its wealth potential, its industrial excellence and its entrepreneurial morale, one needn't harken back to visions of a city-state golden age — the twentieth century will do." (01/13/17)

