Government is evil

Source: The Anarchist Shemale

by Aria DiMezzo

"Deep down inside, we're still impressed and proud of our majestic government building. Behind the lustrous veil of the church and the bank, there is something substantiating those feelings. A bank with lots of customers and lots of money, and a church with lots of members and lots of money. The bank is backed by its clients while the church is backed by its believers — to say nothing of the belief itself and whether the church is backed by something even greater. Yet behind the shiny mask of the government building is horror. Bankruptcy, inefficiency, waste, disgruntled employees, an absolute lack of accountability, and a maze of red tape and bureaucratic nonsense. When FDR ratcheted up the fascism several notches with the New Deal, we were sold an empty box that was elegantly wrapped in the most beautiful of Christmas wrapping papers." (01/13/17)

