Rudy Giuliani is an absurd choice to defend the US from hackers

by Trevor Timm

"At Donald Trump's now-notorious press conference on Tuesday, lost amidst his threats to news organizations and denunciations of his enemies, the president-elect claimed he would soon assemble 'some of the greatest computer minds anywhere in the world' to tackle the US government's cybersecurity problem. On Thursday, he went the opposite route instead and hired Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani, Trump election surrogate and the disgraced former mayor of New York, is apparently going to head up Trump's efforts to coordinate 'cybersecurity' issues between the federal government and the private sector, the transition team announced Tuesday. But what does Giuliani, last seen on the campaign trail claiming the president can break whatever law he likes in a time of war, know about cybersecurity? From the look and sound of it, not much." (01/15/17)

