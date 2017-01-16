Iraq: Mosul University fully taken by regime troops

Source: Komo News

"U.S.-backed Iraqi government troops on Sunday fully liberated the sprawling complex of Mosul University, an Iraqi military spokesman said, a major step in the massive operation to retake the Islamic State group-held city of Mosul. The spokesman for the Joint Military Command, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, declared the campus was under the full control of Iraqi special forces, officially known as the Counter Terrorism Service, who raised the Iraqi flag over its buildings." (01/15/17)

http://komonews.com/news/nation-world/military-mosul-university-fully-liberated-by-iraqi-troops