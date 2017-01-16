Local currency is like a car that can't leave town

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by George Selgin

"Besides constraining people to buy locally, many local currencies are designed to yield 'negative' interest, by losing value relative to national money according to a fixed schedule, or by expiring entirely after a certain period, or both. The idea here — one first popularized in the 30s by Silvio Gesell — is to discourage people from holding on to local money, thereby increasing its velocity, so that a given quantity results in that much greater a boost to local spending. Here again the aim of boosting local spending is at loggerheads with that of making local currency an attractive substitute for national currency. To return to the 'local car' analogy, it would be like saying to a prospective car buyer, 'Look, our cars' bodies rot fast, so you'll have to go shopping more often to get your money's worth!'" (01/15/17)

https://fee.org/articles/local-currency-is-like-a-car-that-cant-leave-town/