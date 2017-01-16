Editor's Break, episode 2

Source: Everything Voluntary

"Editor's Break 002 is an exploration of the concept of political consent as it concerns both taxation and being bombed by predator drones. Skyler posted on Facebook the following, 'People staying in an area with taxation means they consent. People staying in an area with drone bombings means they consent.' An invalid equivalency? Perhaps, or perhaps not." [various formats] (01/14/17)

