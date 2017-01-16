Anti-trade Democrats, Republicans ally to keep drug prices high for Americans

Source: Seattle Times

"U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell are facing questions and criticism about their votes against a proposal aimed at making it easier to import inexpensive prescription drugs from Canada. The Washington Democrats joined 11 other party colleagues Wednesday in opposing an amendment sponsored by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. The amendment to the budget reconciliation bill to allow pharmacies, wholesalers and individuals to import medicines failed with just 46 votes. But it won enough Republican support to pass had a handful of the recalcitrant Democrats voted differently." (01/14/17)

http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/health/states-us-senators-face-criticism-for-blocking-import-of-drugs-from-canada/