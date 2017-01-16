The Russian dossier reminds me of the row over Saddam's WMDs

Source: CounterPunch

by Patrick Cockburn

"Reading the papers on Trump brought back memories of talking to Iraqi defectors in the 1990s who claimed to have plenty of information about Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and gossip about his family affairs. It did not take long to work out that they were making it up when they produced convincing but uncheckable details about the doings of some of the more dangerous and suspicious people in the world, with whom the defectors claimed have had frank and revealing conversations. In its determination to damage Trump, the US press corps has been happy to suspend disbelief in this dubious document." (01/13/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/13/the-russian-dossier-reminds-me-of-the-row-over-saddams-wmds/