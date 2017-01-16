Serbian regime strikes war-like tone with Kosovo over train row

Source: CBS News

"Fueling tensions in the Balkans, Serbia warned Kosovo on Sunday it will defend 'every inch of its territory,' including its former province where Serbs allegedly are under threat from Kosovo Albanians. Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic issued the warning after a Serbian train, bearing signs reading 'Kosovo is Serbian,' was halted Saturday before it entered Kosovo due to reports of a planned attack by ethnic Albanians. … Kosovo leaders saw the train, painted in the colors of the Serbian flag and decorated on the inside with Serbian Orthodox images, as a provocation and a threat to the sovereignty of the former Serbian province. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia and its ally Russia do not recognize the split. Serbia has sought to maintain influence in Kosovo's north, where most of the country's Serb minority is located." (01/15/17)

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/serbia-war-like-tone-kosovo-over-train-row/