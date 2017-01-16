Source: Free Keene

by Ethan Glover

"A 'passable' libertarian argument, or 'passable' activism does just enough to get attention, and just enough for others in the community to consider it 'correct' or 'doing something.' Regardless if it has an effect. It's just enough to get praise, or in the case of celebritarians, just enough to get donations, maintain sponsorships, or sell merchandise. Nerdwriter once attributed the epidemic of passable movies to a 'lack of tonal control.' I've attributed the epidemic of passable arguments to a lack of connection. That is, the inability or refusal to take note of who you're talking to, listen to them, remain curious about their beliefs and explain your own in a way that they as an individual can connect with." (01/15/17)

