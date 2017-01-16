Source: Christian Science Monitor

"Four months after one of its rockets exploded on the launchpad, SpaceX finally conducted a successful launch on Saturday. The Falcon 9 rocket carried a payload of 10 satellites into orbit for the communications company Iridium. Shortly after the launch, the first stage landed back on Earth for later re-use, in a successful completion of the mission's secondary goal." (01/15/17)

http://www.csmonitor.com/Science/2017/0115/SpaceX-launches-lands-rocket-after-four-month-hiatus