Brazil: At least 30 inmates killed in latest prison riot

Source: Fox News

"At least 30 inmates have been killed in a prison riot in northeastern Brazil, a person familiar with the situation told Fox News. The person, who requested anonymity because forensic work is under way, said the number of casualties could rise slightly. About a dozen other inmates have been taken to nearby hospitals, the person said. The riot was the latest in a string of prison disturbances across Brazil that have killed more than 100 people within the past two weeks." (01/15/17)

