When a fugitive dies, "blue privilege" makes all the difference

Source: Pro Libertate

by William Norman Grigg

"Pleasant Grove, Utah resident Ashleigh Holloway Best killed herself in the early hours of May 17, 2016 when she lost control of the stolen 2002 Lincoln Navigator she was driving and plowed it into a tree. The man who was pursuing the thief, Kenneth Lee Drew, was the authorized representative of the vehicle's lawful owner. On January 11, Drew was sentenced to prison because the thief foolishly killed herself. If Drew had been a government-employed law enforcement officer, rather than a private repossession agent, he would likely have received a hazardous duty commendation following Best's admittedly tragic death." (01/15/17)

