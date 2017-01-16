Source: Libertarian Alliance

by Blake Symington-Stephens

"Whenever someone decides to criticise the state of the education system, they are often quickly reprimanded, and their own ignorance is then explained to them at length. The person in charge of this telling off describes just how lucky we are to have universal compulsory education in this country, and how we should be forever grateful to the state for bestowing upon us this glorious opportunity to learn, and to enlighten ourselves without fear of violence or intimidation. Yet it is the fact that free speech is attacked so intensely, and with such hostility, that one is left feeling almost as if all of this is a lie." (01/15/17)

https://thelibertarianalliance.com/2017/01/15/an-orwellian-nightmare-state-education-in-the-21st-century/