Source: Authority!

by Timothy J Taylor

"Did you know that there are lots of people on this planet who wouldn't hesitate to punish you severely for the 'crime' of not agreeing with their opinions? When they can't win a debate with reason, logic and facts, they demand that you be thrown in jail. It just shows us how insecure they are about their opinions. Perhaps the most famous example of this cultural phenomenon is the persecution of Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei …. Today, radical Islamists kill people, including lots of other Muslims, who refuse to believe the Islamic religion exactly the same as they believe it. … And then there are the radical global warming alarmists like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who laments the fact that there are no laws (yet) on the books to punish global warming skeptics." (01/14/17)

http://authoritycon.blogspot.com/2017/01/climate-tyrant-morons.html