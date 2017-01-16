The foolish optimism of hoping for Chelsea Manning's freedom

Source: Antiwar.com

by Lucy Steigerwald

"This column will soon be out of date. There are only a few days of Barack Obama's presidential pardon powers left. He will either offer clemency to whistleblower Chelsea Manning, thereby ending her sentence three decades sooner than officially mandated, or he will not. And the chances of her gaining freedom under a Republican-dominated Washington seem even less likely than Obama doing the right thing here. But it is unlikely than Obama does anything, even if he is rumored to be considering it." (01/14/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/lucy/2017/01/13/the-foolish-optimism-of-hoping-for-chelsea-mannings-freedom/