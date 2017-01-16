Is it time for the next Dread Pirate Roberts?

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Logan Marie Glitterbomb

"In July 2015 when Visa and Mastercard put pressure on the clearnet website backpage.com to take down their 'adult' sections due to the fact that they was being used to post ads for sex work. Instead of giving in to this pressure, backpage dropped Visa and Mastercard and began using bitcoin as their main medium of exchange. This move was celebrated by bitcoiners everywhere. … backpage.com promises to continue their fight for freedom of speech, a fight very similar to the one that Ross Ulbricht was championing in his work with the Silk Road. This is a fight that Ross'[s] mother and supporters, the creators and users of subsequent deepweb marketplaces, and clearweb sites such as backpage and even piracy websites like The Pirate Bay are all in together. It is not only a question of whether a website creator should be held responsible for the actions of the website's users but also a question as to whether such things as piracy, drugs, or sex work should even be illegal in the first place." (01/14/17)

https://c4ss.org/content/47491