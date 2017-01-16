The Jackson family versus Martin Luther King and the cast of Hamilton

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"Actors, in a word, act. They don't play themselves. They portray other people. Bryan Cranston is not really a dentist (Seinfeld) or a chemist who makes methamphetamine (Breaking Bad). Christina Hendricks is not really a con artist in space (Firefly) or the office manager of an advertising firm in the 1960s (Mad Men). They're actors. They act. Joseph Fiennes acts, too. He's not really Michael Jackson. He's just an actor who plays Michael Jackson in an episode of the British comedy show Urban Myths. That episode was pulled from play by Sky TV after much-publicized outrage (from, among others, the late pop star's family) over a white actor playing a black character." (01/13/17)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/9181