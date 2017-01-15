Rex Tillerson's South China Sea proposal won't work

Source: Cato Institute

by John Glaser

"Secretary of State-to-be Rex Tillerson testified to Congress on Wednesday that America needs to take a harder line against China in the South China Sea. 'We're going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops,' Tillerson said. 'And second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed.' This tougher stance is necessary, he says, to deter China from further 'pushing the envelope.' … The current debate about America’s posture in the South China Sea reflects a very narrow conception of the strategic options at hand. It shouldn’t be relegated to either (1) drawing a red line against China over remote islands of negligible strategic importance to the United States, or (2) ceding regional hegemony to Beijing." (01/13/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/rex-tillersons-south-china-sea-proposal-wont-work