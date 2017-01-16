Source: Empire Burlesque

by Chris Floyd

"I keep trying to get my head around the much-bruited notion that Trump and the Establishment (or the Deep State) are at war with one another. While lurid headlines might give that impression, in actual fact, Trump has appointed the most 'Establishment' cabinet imaginable, pandering to every aspect of our elites' agendas." (01/15/17)

http://www.chris-floyd.com/home/articles/sitzkrieg-on-the-potomac-the-phony-war-between-trump-and-the-deep-state-15012017.html