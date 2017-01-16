Source: Heartland Institute

by Scott Cleland

"By far the biggest competition problem facing U.S. antitrust and regulatory authorities is the Goobook Ad Cartel, the unaccountable dominant chokepoint for monetizing most online news, content, products and services. The evidence is compelling that Google and Facebook have colluded to divide up and corner the online advertising market, and consequently, have deterred competition, devalued property and work, dehumanized privacy, and depressed economic growth and employment. This unprecedented market power and winner-take-all outcome in such a vital sector of the economy is a direct result of purposeful U.S. non-enforcement of antitrust laws for online platforms, and the lavishment of most every public policy advantage upon them that one could imagine." [editor's note: Is it just me, or has Heartland turned into pretty much a "progressive" think tank when it comes to economics? – TLK] (01/15/17)

http://blog.heartland.org/2017/01/the-google-facebook-online-ad-cartel-is-the-biggest-competition-problem/