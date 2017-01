Source: The Tom Woods Show

"Obamacare is back in the news as the prospect of its repeal is discussed in the media. The Los Angeles Times ran seven charts that are supposed to show Obamacare has not been a failure, as Republicans contend, but a great success. Bob Murphy joins me to get to the bottom of it." [various formats] (01/13/17)

http://tomwoods.com/ep-824-do-those-7-charts-prove-obamacare-has-been-a-success/