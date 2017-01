Source: spiked

"On this week's spiked podcast, Brendan O'Neill talks Trump and fake news; Josie Appleton discusses her new book, Officious — Rise of the Busybody State; and Alan Miller looks at Fabric, drugs and the war on nightlife." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/14/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/why-liberals-are-now-falling-for-fake-news/