Economic principles do not disappear as economic complexities arise

Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"Law professor James Kwak's core case for minimum wages runs like this: Econ 101 clearly predicts that minimum wages reduce the number of jobs available for low-skilled workers; alas, Econ 101 is introductory material that abstracts from many real-world complexities; therefore, Econ 101's predictions shouldn't block our embrace of minimum wages for a real world that features complexities not accounted for by Econ 101 ('The Curse of Econ 101,' Jan. 14). At least two flaws infect Prof. Kwak's reasoning." (01/15/17)

http://cafehayek.com/2017/01/42013.html