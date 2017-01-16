Ice storm pelts central US, causing deadly road conditions

Source: Yahoo! News

"A winter storm battered a large swath of the central United States on Sunday with ice and freezing rain, creating dangerous driving conditions that caused at least five traffic-related deaths and leaving thousands without power. Ice storm warnings and winter weather advisories were in effect for parts of 10 states, stretching from New Mexico to Wisconsin from the storm that has clobbered the region since Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri were particularly hard hit." (01/15/17)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/ice-storm-pelts-central-u-causing-deadly-road-011955710.html