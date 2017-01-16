Why President Obama must grant clemency to Chelsea Manning

Source: In These Times

by Chase Madar

"Freedom is suddenly in sight for Chelsea Manning. There is a real chance the Iraq War veteran and Wikileaks whistleblower could be home by Groundhog’s Day. Even a year ago it was unthinkable; now, it could be a partial redemption of the Obama administration's shoddy record of persecuting leaks and whistleblowers. Chelsea Manning served Army intelligence, the position from which she leaked thousands of field reports from the Afghan and Iraq Wars, as well as thousands of State Department documents, to Wikileaks. Thanks to Manning, we have a mosaic portrait of the flailing Afghan counterinsurgency war: night raids gone wrong, checkpoint shootings of civilians, outposts built and abandoned." (01/13/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19810/free-chelsea-manning-obama-clemency-wikileaks