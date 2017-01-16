Oikophobia on the rise after Trump win

Source: USA Today

by Glenn Harlan Reynolds

"How crazy has the reaction to Trump's impending presidency gotten? So crazy that Democratic operatives are scared of plumbers, and I don't mean the Watergate kind. No, really. Ned Resnikoff, a 'senior editor' at the liberal website ThinkProgress, wrote on Facebook that he'd called a plumber to fix a clogged drain. The plumber showed up, did the job and left, but Resnikoff was left shaken, though with a functioning drain. Wrote Resnikoff, 'He was a perfectly nice guy and a consummate professional. But he was also a middle-aged white man with a Southern accent who seemed unperturbed by this week's news.' This created fear: 'While I had him in the apartment, I couldn't stop thinking about whether he had voted for Trump, whether he knew my last name is Jewish, and how that knowledge might change the interaction we were having inside my own home.'" [editor's note: Gee, I know a plumber he should have used then, a very good and honest one who is as scared as he is right now – SAT] (01/13/17)

