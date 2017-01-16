Is the Trump-Russia scandal the new Benghazi?

Source: The New Republic

by Alex Shephard

"Donald Trump's friendliness with Russia (and his refusal to condemn its interference in the 2016 election in unequivocal terms) has become the single most important issue of the transition period. Earlier this week, CNN and BuzzFeed published explosive reports on an unverified intelligence dossier alleging that Russia claimed to have compromising information about Trump; that members of Trump’s inner circle were in contact with Russian intelligence during the campaign; and that Trump made a quid pro quo deal with Russia. Trump’s presidency appeared to hang in the balance, even before it had begun. If some of these allegations were true, they could be grounds for impeachment." [editor's note: It really is hilarious to watch these "progressive" pundits pause from their normal collectivist-megastate worship, take a breath, and become Cold War neocons about the Evil Empire #Deflategate_II #neoMcCarthyism – SAT] (01/13/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/139851/trump-russia-scandal-new-benghazi