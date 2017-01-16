South Korea: Prosecutors accuse Samsung heir of bribery

Source: CNet News

"A South Korean prosecutor has requested an arrest warrant be issued for the acting head of Samsung Group, Jay Y. Lee. Lee is accused of bribing the suspended South Korean president, Park Geun-hye, in the form of multi-million dollar donations to organisations allegedly connected to President Park, reports The New York Times. Donations were made to two foundations controlled by Park's friend and confidant, Choi Soon-sil. Special prosecutor Park Young-soo last week made the accusation that these donations were bribes, given in exchange to get the South Korean pension fund to back a 2015 merger between two of Samsung Group's holding companies." (01/15/17)

