Source: Tenth Amendment Center

by Dave Benner

"Antonin Scalia has been given much credit as a champion of 'originalism,' a school of constitutional interpretation that bases its deductions on the common understanding reached at the time of ratification. Rejecting the view that the Constitution should be settled by gradual legal precedents, originalism generally places emphasis on original intent over historical trends. But despite his reputation, Scalia's embrace of the 'incorporation doctrine' undermines his credentials as a staunch originalist." (01/15/17)

http://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2017/01/15/antonin-scalia-and-the-incorporation-doctrine/