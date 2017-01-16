Source: CounterPunch

by Paul Street

"Fellow workers and citizens, how pure is your hatred? It's easy to hate on openly authoritarian, loathsome, right-wing political personalities and institutions like Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, Donald Trump, the Koch brothers, Paul Ryan, the Republican Party, the Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute, Breitbart News, and FOX News. There's no serious mystery over what those malicious people and entities are about: the ever upward distribution of wealth and power. The bigger tests are supposedly liberal and progressive personalities and institutions like Barack Obama, the Clintons, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Party, George Soros, the Brookings Institution, the Center for American Progress, the 'Public' Broadcasting System ('P'BS), the Washington Post, MSNBC, and the New York Times. These people and organizations are no less committed than the nation's more transparently right-wing counterparts to the nation's unelected deep state dictatorships of money, empire, and white-supremacy, but their allegiance and service to the nation's reigning oppression structures and ideologies is cloaked by outwardly multicultural, liberal, and even progressive concern for the poor and nonwhite." (01/16/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/16/how-pure-is-your-hate/