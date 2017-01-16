Egypt: Top court rejects transfer of islands to Saudi Arabia

Source: Yahoo! News

"Egypt's top administrative court upheld on Monday a ruling voiding a government agreement to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia in a deal that sparked protests. The government had appealed against a lower court ruling in June that found the controversial border demarcation agreement was illegal. The High Administrative Court's ruling may further complicate ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, a main financial backer of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi since the former army chief toppled his Islamist predecessor in 2013. Saudi Arabia has already signalled unease by stopping a promised flow of oil to Egypt, leaving Cairo scrambling to find a new supplier." (01/16/17)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/egypt-court-upholds-ruling-barring-islands-transfer-saudi-100859924.html