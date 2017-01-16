Source: Notes on Liberty

by Zachary Woodman

"If the rich are getting richer, or if the poor are stopped from becoming wealthier, as a result of government coercion, even Nozick's entitlement theory of justice calls for us to be skeptical of the resulting income distribution. As Matt Zwolinski argues, income distributions are not only a result of, pace Nozick, a result of the free exchanges of individuals, but they are also a result of the institutions in which those individuals exchange. Insofar as inequality is a result of unjust institutions, we have good reason to call that inequality unjust. Of course, that principle is still very hard to empirically apply." (01/15/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/01/15/what-is-wrong-with-income-inequality-five-reasons-to-be-concerned/