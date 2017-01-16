Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"Fatherlessness is not just a black problem. And let's agree there are great single-parent (or no-parent) homes as well as terrible two-parent homes. Still, fathers are nice. Oftentimes they help children thrive, in part by providing 'electricity, running water and food' as well as 'love' — both tough and nurturing. Proclaiming that fathers would not matter in a society where everything's automatically supplied is … simple-minded. Often called socialism." (01/16/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/01/16/the-damage-done/