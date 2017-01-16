Obama regime transfers ten Guantanamo prisoners to Oman

Source: Guardian [UK]

"Oman has received 10 inmates from the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, in a move to reduce their number days before the US president, Barack Obama, leaves office. A statement from the sultanate's foreign ministry did not disclose the nationality of the prisoners who would reside in the Gulf country on a temporary basis. … The latest transfers would leave the number of Guantanamo detainees at 45, based on figures the Pentagon issued when four Yemenis were sent to Saudi Arabia on 6 January." (01/16/17)

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/16/us-transfers-10-guantanamo-prisoners-to-oman-barack-obama