Venezuela: Maduro regime holds military exercises as Obama regime extends "national emergency" order

Source: Deutsche Welle [Germany]

"Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has overseen military exercises, claiming the country is under threat of invasion. The US has extended an executive order declaring a national emergency in the South American state. The exercises have involved more than 76,000 troops and half a million civilians. They have been held across the oil-rich state on land, sea and in the air. On Saturday, the drills included urban defense and protection of coastal oil refineries. The aim was to resist what the socialist government sees as a US-backed plot to overthrow it." (01/15/17)

http://www.dw.com/en/venezuela-holds-military-exercises-as-us-extends-national-emergency-order/a-37136599