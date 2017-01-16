CA: Authoritarian police statist, malicious litigator Peter Thiel allegedly considering run for governor

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel is considering a run for California governor, according to Politico. The publication cites three Republicans sources stating that the Silicon Valley billionaire has been discussing the prospective bid with a small circle of advisers which include Rob Morrow. The speculation comes just a few days after Thiel granted a rare interview with the New York Times' Maureen Dowd, in which he outlined his political perspective as well as his support for President-elect Donald Trump." [editor's note: In the past, Thiel has tried to pass himself off as a "libertarian" – TLK] (01/15/17)

