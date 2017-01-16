Freedom Feens Radio, 01/16/17

Source: Freedom Feens Radio

"Jeremy, MWD and Derrick talk about The Meat Puppets' early stuff, Wyoming, sales tax is theft, Laibach plays North Korea, Samuel L. Jackson, seeing Michael Franti at the gym, Oliver Stone's The Untold History of the United States series (on Netflix), how to save the world from the street webcam in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Cow Punk, and the fake band Fang that isn't the real band Fang so you should let the fake Fang know by emailing them: [email protected]." [various formats] (01/16/17)

