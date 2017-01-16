Editor's Break, episode 3

Source: Everything Voluntary

"Editor's Break 003 is a look at the fallout from the Brian Banks rape case from a few years ago. Skyler gives a little history on the case that saw Brian Banks exonerated for the kidnapping and rape of Wanetta Gibson. He looks at the concept of justice from a couple different perspectives, and also takes a peak into the cause of our desire for retribution from wrongdoers." [various formats] (01/15/17)

http://everything-voluntary.com/editors-break-003-justice-brian-banks-14m