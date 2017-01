Source: Lions of Liberty

"On today's episode, host Marc Clair welcomes in 'Felony Friday' host John Odermatt and Lions of Liberty's favorite Frenchman, J.B. Lubin. The Lions' take a look at the most recent incident of 'libertarian infighting,' which arose after LP Chair Nicholas Sarwark made some critical comments of Ron Paul in an interview late last year." [various formats] (01/16/17)

http://lionsofliberty.com/2017/01/16/278/