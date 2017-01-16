Be more antifragile

Source: Kent's "Hooligan Libertarian" Blog

by Kent McManigal

"All centralized states are in a constant condition of collapse. It is simply the nature of the thing. You might as well complain about gravity if you don't like this fact. Every centralized state is balanced on a razor's edge. Those trying to hold it together, and not let bits of it fall off one side or the other naturally, are dooming the whole enchilada to be sliced in half by the razor. Let the centralized state fall apart naturally, gently, with as few casualties as possible, rather than this suicidal course statists (nationalists, 'Patriots,' Constitutionalists, and others) are choosing with this doomed 'The Union MUST be preserved' nonsense. Their path is insane." (01/16/17)

