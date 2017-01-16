Abolish the CIA

Source: LewRockwell.com

by Michael S Rozeff

"Every American who looks at the CIA objectively or in a balanced way and judges it by any number of criteria, such as moral, legal and pragmatic, should reach the conclusion that the CIA should be abolished. JFK wanted to break it into a million pieces. Trump is right to dismiss its intelligence reports about DNC hacking. The CIA war on Trump shows us immediately that the CIA is a rogue organization within the U.S. government and a severe threat to America." (01/16/17)

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/01/michael-s-rozeff/abolish-cia/