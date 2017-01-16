Study: Spicy food may lead to longer life

Source: news.com.au [Australia]

"Eating spicy food may lead to a longer life, according to a new US study. Researchers at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermony found that consumption of hot red chilli peppers is associated with a 13 per cent reduction in total mortality — primarily in deaths due to heart disease or stroke — in a large prospective study published in medical journal PLoS ONE. Only one other study — conducted in China and published in 2015 — has previously examined chilli pepper consumption and its association with mortality. The researchers examined national health and nutritional data from more than 16,000 Americans over a 23 year period and found that the consumption of hot red chilli peppers delayed death among those who ate the spicy fruit." (01/16/17)

