Building the institutions for revolt

Source: OpEdNews

by Chris Hedges

"Politics is a game of fear. Those who do not have the ability to make power elites afraid do not succeed. All of the movements that opened up the democratic space in America — the abolitionists, the suffragists, the labor movement, the communists, the socialists, the anarchists and the civil rights movement — developed a critical mass and militancy that forced the centers of power to respond. The platitudes about justice, equality and democracy are just that. Only when power becomes worried about its survival does it react. Appealing to its better nature is useless. It doesn't have one." (01/16/17)

http://www.opednews.com/articles/Building-the-Institutions-by-Chris-Hedges-Democracy_Demonstrations_Politics_Protest-170116-763.html