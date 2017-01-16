"Right to work" and the apartheid state

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Kevin Carson

"'Right-to-work' laws are, as I have argued before, fundamentally opposed to free market principles. To begin with, at their core they are a restraint on freedom of contract. They prohibit an employer from signing a contract with the representative of a bargaining unit requiring new hires to join the union. That doesn't stop a lot of self-proclaimed 'libertarians' of the Right from enthusiastically supporting them, of course. These are people who can't write the word 'union' without 'bosses' attached to it — never mind that 'bosses' has a long-standing negative connotation for reasons that have nothing to do with unions, and everything to do with the business management workers formed unions to protect themselves against." (01/16/17)

https://c4ss.org/content/47581