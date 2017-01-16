An inauguration day surprise?

Source: Antiwar.com

by Justin Raimondo

"In July of 2014, the US announced the start of 'Operation Atlantic Resolve' in response to the vote by Crimea — which took place nearly three years ago — to rejoin the Russian Federation. Now the Obama administration has announced that 6,000 more US troops will be deployed, initially in Germany and Poland, and eventually fanning out to Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Romania, and Slovakia. Accompanying them will be 144 Bradley fighting vehicles, 87 M1A1 tanks, heavy artillery, and aircraft. Europe hasn't seen such an increase in the US troop presence since the fall of the Soviet Union. Coming as it does with mere days left in Obama's term of office, this action invites all sorts of speculation: however, one need not speculate as to whether this is a political move. Clearly it is: the idea is to box in President-elect Trump, who has expressed his desire to improve relations with Russia." (01/16/17)

