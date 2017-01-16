Creating a monster

Source: The Honest Courtesan

by Maggie McNeill

"With Backpage in the news so much, and various government actors vomiting out so many egregious lies about it, I thought it might be a good idea to recap how this whole shitshow developed from its roots in the previous 'sex trafficking' moral panic to the present political circus. See, while the politicians want you to believe that Backpage is some sort of magical pimp machine the likes of which has never been seen before, the truth is that Backpage ads are the end result of a slow and steady progression of advertising starting roughly a century ago, just after prostitution was criminalized in the US at the height of the last go-round of hysteria over 'sex trafficking' (or as it was called then, 'white slavery')." (01/16/17)

